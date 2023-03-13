Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 10,469 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $44,586,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,683 shares of company stock worth $14,934,903 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $314.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

