Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 206,060 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206,060 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Denny’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Denny’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 618,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENN opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $600.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

