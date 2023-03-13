Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 29,143 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,143 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59,117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 886,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

