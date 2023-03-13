Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,168 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $698.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

