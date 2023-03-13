Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 54,006 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,006 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Bumble by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 87.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BMBL opened at $19.52 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.92.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
