Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 54,006 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,006 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Bumble by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 87.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bumble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bumble

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bumble Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Bank of America began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of BMBL opened at $19.52 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Bumble Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.