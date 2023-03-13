Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 6,772 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 219.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 73.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.07. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

