Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 6,772 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 219.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 73.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OFG stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.07. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $30.52.
OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
