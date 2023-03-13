Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 8,105 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 69,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NuVasive by 536.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 338,609 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in NuVasive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period.

NUVA opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

