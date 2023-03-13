Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 86,349 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,349 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $30.54 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,433 shares of company stock worth $7,945,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

