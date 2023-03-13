Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 970 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after purchasing an additional 474,125 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 914,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 637,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $56.88 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

