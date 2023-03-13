Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $415,000 Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,008.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 3.2 %

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

