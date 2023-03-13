Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $461,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,345,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,787,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.