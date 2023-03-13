Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.82, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.59. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

