Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in GMS were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

GMS stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

