Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,161 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in NETGEAR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,861 shares of company stock worth $91,232. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

