Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,984 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AES were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AES by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE AES opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus increased their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

