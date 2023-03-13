Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,130 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 553,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,096 shares of company stock worth $21,868,192 in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $29.59 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.