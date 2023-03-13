Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,200 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Alteryx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alteryx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Alteryx Trading Down 5.2 %

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.