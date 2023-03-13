Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,795 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.