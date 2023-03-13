Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE WK opened at $85.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,271. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

