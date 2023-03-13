Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,510 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $90.13 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

