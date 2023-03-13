Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 17,820 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,992,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 555,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,108.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,787 shares of company stock worth $3,763,465. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

