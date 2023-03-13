Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 680 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 72.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $20,918,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.98, for a total value of $293,554.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,729,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,792,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $3,002,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,555,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,855,571.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.98, for a total transaction of $293,554.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,729,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,792,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,740 shares of company stock worth $29,435,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $191.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $191.01 and a one year high of $293.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 1.19.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

