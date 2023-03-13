Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 216,471.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 294,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 294,401 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,264 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,284 shares of company stock worth $12,488,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH opened at $30.98 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

