Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,410 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 749,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after buying an additional 718,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 131.8% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,041,769 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after buying an additional 592,349 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

