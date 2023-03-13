Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KB Home were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 130.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 382.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $34.62 on Monday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.