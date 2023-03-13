Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Navient were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Navient by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Insider Activity

Navient Price Performance

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.