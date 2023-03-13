Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $857,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,277.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 730,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,555 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.