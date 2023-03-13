Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $906,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Chewy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Chewy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.52.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,354,402 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.84, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

