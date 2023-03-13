Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $914,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,478,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $540,189,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,653,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,192,000 after acquiring an additional 231,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.