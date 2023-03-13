Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $916,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

