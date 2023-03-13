Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $12,966,626 over the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

