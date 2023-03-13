Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $950,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Azenta were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Azenta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Azenta by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,422,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

