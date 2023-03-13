Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 70,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $60.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.65 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $366,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

