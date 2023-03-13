Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $44.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

