Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $848,000 in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 98,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,735,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,262,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 962,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 902,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 138.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 800,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $317.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $84,769.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,889,078 shares in the company, valued at $41,046,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 248,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

