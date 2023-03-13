Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $899,000 in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -817.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

See Also

