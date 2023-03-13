Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TT opened at $186.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.93. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.