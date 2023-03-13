Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE:NGVT opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

