Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $969,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

