Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 1,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 272,329 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $283,000.
Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
