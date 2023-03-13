Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 9,240 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 75.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $91.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

