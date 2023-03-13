Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in New Relic were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in New Relic by 0.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in New Relic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Activity at New Relic

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,873 shares of company stock worth $2,382,588. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $71.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.