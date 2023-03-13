Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after buying an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 1,581,991 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

