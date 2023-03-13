Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25.
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
