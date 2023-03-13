Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $21.37 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. HSBC boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

