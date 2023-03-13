Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,060 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 129.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

