Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,170 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

Hub Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

