Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,530 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 638.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.2 %

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $186.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.72. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

