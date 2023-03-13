Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,600 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

