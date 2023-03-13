Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $40.05 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.